Retiring assistant head given send-off

Kirkby la Thorpe Primary Academy have said farewell to their retiring assistant headteacher, Liz Regan, after three decades at the school.

Mrs Regan first started at Kirkby la Thorpe in 1987 as a supply teacher when the school had only two classes. She was offered a regular part time teaching position at the school in a job share until going full time in 2002 and was promoted to Assistant Headteacher in 2008. The school has since grown to five classes and over 140 pupils.

On Thursday the school hosted a street party for her, and Year 12 pupils from St George’s played music, then a celebration assembly counted down Mrs Regan’s top ten moments.

Past staff and governors attended and current and past pupils and parents shared refreshments with Liz at the end of the school day.

Mrs Regan said: “It has been a fabulous send off. The children are lovely and I have made some wonderful, lifelong friends in my time at Kirkby.”

Headteacher, Katie Gravil, commented: “Mrs Regan is one of the most outstanding teachers I have ever seen. Her care, dedication and commitment is unquestionable and we have thoroughly enjoyed having her as a member of staff at our school. She will be missed.”