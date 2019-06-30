School experiences day opens new doors

It was a fun-packed day of activities as Cranwell Primary School shelved traditional lessons for a day.

Instead the school held its annual Experience Day, always held in the summer term for all pupils, as well as year six children from Kirkby La Thorpe School.

Drill instruction on the playground under Sgt Richard 'Nooky' Nauyokas. EMN-190621-162343001

Year six teacher Rebecca Hill co-ordinated the efforts in which they invite staff, friends, parents and the local community to share their non-academic skills and talents.

She said: “They get to try something new and maybe find they are good at something they would otherwise not have tried.

“We had 41 activities on offer this time with children choosing four of them and rotating throughout the day. It is a 65 minute taster.

“With new parents getting involved each year it always varies, from glider planes to dinghies on the field.”

Cranwell School experience day. School caretaker Karl Kinsella shows the children how to make their own pizzas. EMN-190621-163327001

Naturally they get support from the RAF and all the local secondary schools.

Youngsters were given a roasting on the ‘parade ground’ from drill instructor Sgt Richard ‘Nooky’ Nauyokas (of TV’s Bad Lads Army) who is now based at RAF Cranwell. Sir William Robertson Academy sport leaders coached children in ‘extreme golf’. There was pizza making by the caretaker Karl Kinsella, cake decorating and lots of crafts.

Pupils could make bottle rockets to fire across the field, do dance, self defence, gymnastics or learn how to paddle a canoe with Lincoln Canoe Club members Michael and Claire Lambert.

Mrs Hill said: “One lad with no previous experience of golf who liked it so much he joined Sleaford Golf Club.

Firing home made bottle rockets on the field at Cranwell school experience day. EMN-190621-162202001

“I am a great believer in finding memorable experiences for children to enjoy that may find academic subjects challenging.”

She said by mixing with pupils from Kirkby La Thorpe it would help to make new friends when they all move up to secondary school and it was useful for parents visiting to see how education has changed.

Children stand to attention for drill instruction with Sgt Richard 'Nooky' Nauyokas. EMN-190621-162252001

Cranwell School experience day - mosaic making with teaching assistant Lucy Errington. EMN-190621-162440001

Extreme golf lessons led by David Costello, from the PE departmemnt at Sir William Robertson Academy, assisted by his year 9 sports leaders. EMN-190621-162531001

Michael lambert of Lincoln Canoe Club and the RAF Canoe Association giving some lessons on balance to a pupil at Cranwell school experience day. EMN-190621-163550001