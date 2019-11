As part of its ongoing charitable commitment to the community, staff and students at Carre’s Grammar School collected food and produce to support the Community Larder in Sleaford.

The Community Larder operates as a local food bank and it was seen as important that students learn and understand the values of citizenship and supporting people less fortunate within society.

Between September 24 and October 7, they collected 932 items of food and produce to help local families.