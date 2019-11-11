School’s lunch is waste-free

A Sleaford school has proved there is such thing as a waste-free lunch and scooped a prize in the process.

St Andrew’s CE Primary School in Leasingham is one of six Lincolnshire Schools to have visited the Lincolnshire Energy from Waste (EfW) plant run by FCC Environment so far this year.

As part of the educational visits, FCC Environment runs the Waste Free Lunch Challenge, which encourages youngsters to think about how to protect their planet by bringing along a lunch which creates as little waste as possible. St Andrew’s School came out on top, creating only 400g of waste between them all.

The school was last week presented with a certificate by Coun Eddie Poll, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for waste and recycling, Juergen Schaper, the plant’s general manager and Sally Hood, visitor centre manager from FCC Environment.

Senior teacher Mike Harrison said: “Our pupils try so hard within our commmunity to be eco-aware and to be noticed with this special recognition underlines their efforts to promote a sustainable way of living.

“The visit to the EfW plant was mind-blowing and continues to inspire discussions on sustanability at school. Well done!”

Coun Poll said: “These students have all embraced environmentalism wholeheartedly and proven that waste minimisation is as easy as ‘Reduce, Re-use and Recycle’.”