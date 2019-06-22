School summer fair dodges the rain to stage its biggest event yet

Chestnut Street Academy in Ruskington hosted its summer fair on Saturday and organisers say it was a complete success, with the weather even holding out for them.

Friends of the School Secretary Fiona Cranwell said: “The local community really excelled themselves with donations from lots of local businesses and a special thanks to to Stagecoach East Midlands who brought their community fun bus along called Hattie. The kids absolutely loved the bus and all it’s games.”

Chestnut Street Academy's summer fair. L-R Rhianna Kirkland 10 and Sydney Clapton 10. EMN-190617-105509001

This year’s fair was the biggest the school’s “Friends” committee has organised.

Fiona said: “We have a rough figure of profits of £1,200 which is just super for our first big attempt at a fair (previously it was a small, after school thing).

“We are hoping to grow year on year and have plans already being made for next year.”

○ Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic school in Sleaford will be holding it summer family fun day on July 13 from 11am to 3pm, with free entry. This year’s event is being run in conjunction with Sleaford Air Cadets families day to make the event bigger and better.

Chestnut Street Academy's summer fair. Spartans Taekwondo demonstration EMN-190617-105437001

There is a beer tent, food, live music, archery, bouncy castles, trade stalls, aircraft simulators, visits from the police, Army, RAF and St John Ambulance. Arena displays will be by local gymnasts, karate and Air Cadets.