School visit during former Carre’s pupils’ third reunion

A group of former Carre’s pupils have held a reunion on the 60th anniversary of their starting at the Grammar School.

David Worsencroft, who now lives in Norfolk, explains they all started in 1959 and he organised a get-together 20 years ago when 30 old boys met up.

They repeated it in 2009 and this time 25 of them came along on Saturday and met the current headteacher, Nick Law for a tour of the older parts of the school to reminisce (pictured).

This was followed by an evening meal at The Queen’s Head in Kirkby La Thorpe.