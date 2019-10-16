Schools still need to know funding detail

Sleaford’s MP has welcomed a major funding boost for schools in Sleaford following calls from headteachers to address the shortfall.

Government has announced that primary and secondary schools across Lincolnshire will receive 5.72 per cent more funding per pupil next year.

Every secondary school will receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil and every primary school will receive a minimum of £4,000 per pupil by 2021-22.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson said: “This funding boost next year will mean that every school in Lincolnshire will receive a budget increase, which is hugely welcome. This will also target those schools who need support the most, making sure that every parent in Lincolnshire can be sure their children are getting a world class education.”

The Prime Minister announced in August that the total budget for schools would be increased by over £14 billion over three years, rising to £52.2 billion by 2022-23. The extra money, available from April, will ensure that per-pupil funding for all schools can rise at least in line with inflation, and will deliver gains for areas which have been historically under-funded.

Carre’s Grammar School headteacher Nick Law has been under pressure from rising wage bills and welcomed the news saying the major funding crisis affecting schools was now being taken seriously.

He said: “Heads in Lincolnshire have been lobbying the government for a few years.

“We need to know how our real-terms spending power will be affected by inflationary costs. This could necessitate further savings from budgets which are already extremely hard pressed. For the schools in and around Sleaford the extra funding should help us to continue to provide first class education and opportunities.”