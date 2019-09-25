Sleaford area schools and children's homes being awarded as part of national pilot project

Twelve schools, three residential homes and foster carers from Sleaford, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Grantham and Skegness are being recognised for their support and dedication towards looked after children at an awards ceremony this week.

They will be presented with certificates at the Caring2Learn Awards at The Showroom in Lincoln on Friday as part of a national pilot project to establish effective and sustainable support between education and foster care communities.

Sleaford area schools being awarded are: St. Georges Academy in Sleaford, Church Lane Primary in Sleaford and Ash Villa School at Greylees.

The Eastgate children's residential home in Sleaford has also been awarded.

"Lincolnshire schools and other education settings are committed to nurturing vulnerable children and young people to achieve better than expected progress while our carers, foster carers and residential care workers are championing education in the home", explained Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children's Services. "These awards are a fitting way to recognise their support.

"We're proud to have been chosen to pilot the Caring2Learn project funded by the Department for Education. These awards will showcase the second batch of schools and foster carers, as well as the first of our residential homes, who are dedicated to supporting children and young people in their care. It's important all our looked after children and young people feel safe and comfortable in their home and school so they can have the confidence to learn and achieve their potential."

Awards have been developed to recognise and celebrate 'caring schools' and 'learning homes'. The Virtual School and fostering teams have helped to develop effective learning and support networks, training and toolkits for schools and foster carers.

Care leavers will also be talking to the conference about the successful support they have received which helped to realise their ambitions.

The DfE provided funding for a two-year Caring2Learn pilot project and the council has extended the project up until 2021. It could be rolled out to other authorities in the country.