Students benefit from popular careers fair

The biggest careers fair in the county was hosted at St George’s Academy in Sleaford for Years 11, 12 and 13 from all three of the town’s secondary schools and St George’s Ruskington campus.

Around 1,000 pupils got the chance to talk to 65 employers and universities to understand their options for degree courses, training, apprenticeships and volunteering.

Global Grad of Collingham was a new enterprise aimed at students looking to travel and study. EMN-190511-153407001

Careers Development Coordinator, Donna Jarvis said the event is growing in popularly to the extent she is turning exhibitors away. All the students are given a booklet to identify who they want to approach for more information.

She said there were still plenty of students keen to take the plunge at university to further their career prospects, thanks to minimum wage levels, before being required to repay student loans on a sliding scale.

Sixth former Elissa Kinnersley was looking at something involving travel and tourism, saying: “University is now more of an option and this has helped me shape my ideas.”