Tough school drama tackles domestic abuse against women

Drama and dance students at a Sleaford school are rehearsing for a hard-hitting performance coming up based on domestic violence.

The performance is called Smack That - A Conversation and is being put together by Head of Drama at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, Tracy Thomas.

Smack That - a hard hitting dance performance by High School students. EMN-191119-160110001

Mrs Thomas said: “The original show has just finished a successful tour in London with director and choreographer Rhiannon Faith Theatre Company.

“We are extremely fortunate to be asked to be the first school to tackle the show with young adults.

“The show is based on real life domestic abuse stories, and is an extremely hard hitting performance that poses to educate audiences on healthy and unhealthy relationships. I am particularly passionate about this, as statistics state that most abusive relationships occur between the ages of 16-24.”

One in fourwomen will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

The performance is set at a party, where the audience all become Beverly (the main character) and are asked to participate in party games.

Mrs Thomas explains that in Britain one woman is killed by their partner, or ex-partner, every three days.

The play aims to highlight and educate the audience on the importance of speaking out, and standing up for women all over the world. The performance also allows audience members to participate and be brave, to stand united with other women that have experienced some form of domestic abuse in their lives.

“This performance is a bold, uncensored account of abuse combining both movement and speech to tell the emotive true stories,” said Mrs Thomas. “The performance is more suited to a 16-plus audience due to its hard-hitting themes, however if Key Stage 4 students wish to attend they would need permission from parents.”

Be advised that there is bad language and sexual themes throughout.

Mrs Thomas went on: “We have made links with a local domestic violence organisation called EDAN Lincs who will be there to support us at the event.

“All the ticket proceeds and any other money made on the night will all be donated to EDAN Lincs and the women who are currently being supported by them.

“Although we are performing this at the school it is by no means just a school production.

“We would really like this to be a community experience and advertise it more widely.”

The performance is on Wednesday December 4 at 6.30pm at Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

Tickets are available in advance only, from the school reception, at £5 each.