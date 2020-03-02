Town nursery is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

A children’s day nursery in Sleaford has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors during their latest visit.

Little Gems Day Nursery, based in Partnership House at East And West Lodge, on East Road was visited at the end of January and was rated ‘good’ in all areas of: education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and overall effectiveness.

The nursery caters for children aged one to four, with 109 children on its books. It opened in 2017 and employs 20 childcare staff.

The inspector toured the premises and observed the quality of education during activities, indoors and outdoors, and assessed the impact this has on children’s learning, she spoke with staff and children, met with the nursery manager and safeguarding leader as well as looking at documentation and speaking to several parents.

In her report the inspector states the nursery’s children are very confident communicators and have positive relationships with staff. Staff have high expectations of children’s behaviour and value the praise they receive for good behaviour.

Staff area said to know children well and provide them with unique opportunities that encourage their independence. The management team and staff support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities effectively.

Staff were reported to have used the curriculum to enhance opportunities for children and to help them to be prepared for their next stage in learning.

They share information with parents about children’s interests and what they need to learn next. Parents comment positively about staff, saying they are ‘friendly and professional’.

However, staff were said to not consistently share information about children’s achievements with all other early years settings they also attend, to promote consistency in their learning. This was something recommended to improve upon following the inspection visit.

The nursery owners also run another day nursery in Walcott.

The manager regularly checks that staff’s knowledge of child protection and welfare is up to date and regular checks and assessments regarding safeguarding are carried out, say inspectors.

Recent improvements offer children more opportunities for focused learning. This contributes to children being motivated to learn, the report stated.

The nursery was also advised to make the most of all opportunities that arise through interactions with children to extend their learning, so they make the best possible progress.