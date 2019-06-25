‘Tremendous’ DofE figures celebrated

A multi-academy trust in Sleaford is celebrating ‘tremendous’ figures relating to its involvement in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

The Robert Carre Trust is toasting its students’ achievements in the programme in terms of take-up and completion – at Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels.

The numbers are contained in the latest annual DofE Statistical Report.

Carre’s Grammar School had a completion rate in 2018/19 of 79 per cent from 51 children, while Kesteven and Sleaford High School had figures of 92 per cent from 74.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School headteacher Josephine Smith described the numbers as ‘tremendous’.

She said: “Thanks to the hard work of Mel Walker, DofE coordinator (and previous Sleaford Standard award-winner) and her team of committed volunteers, more than 125 students at the Kesteven and Sleaford High School and Carre’s Grammar school embarked on new awards this year.

“Most pleasing though was the news that our students have some of the best award completion rates in the county showing their commitment, resilience, and willingness to see the tough demands of the awards through from start to finish.”

She said signing up for the awards shows ‘keenness’, but completing them demonstrates ‘grit and determination over a sustained period of time’, adding: “These are skills employers look for, but most importantly they build character and self-esteem in young people.

“I’m very proud of their achievements and to the value their volunteering has added to the local community.”