Village school hailed as ‘excellent’

A village primary school has cause to celebrate after being awarded top marks by inspectors.

Brown’s CofE Primary School, in Horbling, has received an overall rating of ‘excellent’ in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglian and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

SIAMS reports aim to show how effective a school is in enabling pupils and adults to flourish through its distinctive Christian vision.

Headteacher Sally Howley said the school was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the rating.

“We love how the report truly captures what we are about as a school,” she continued. “We have all worked extremely hard to ensure we are able to provide our children with the best we can offer then. We are thrilled to be able to support the children, families and community of Horbling. It is such a happy place to be.”

Alongside the overall rating of ‘excellent’, the school also received an ‘excellent’ for the effective of its religious education, plus a ‘good’ for the impact of its collective worship.

The ratings follows a ‘good’ from Ofsted earlier this year.

Pictured is a scene from a community picnic event recently held by the school.