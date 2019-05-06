Village still has good pre-school

Ruskington Rascals pre-school has celebrated maintaining its consistent ‘Good’ Ofsted rating for 19 years.

Delighted staff and children held a teddy bears’ picnic on Wednesday outside the village hall, where they are based.

Inspectors visited the pre-school on March 18 when they found staff place a high priority on supporting children’s language and communication skills and provide many opportunities for children to learn about the world as well as encouraging children’s good behaviour.

Business owner/manager Linda Ashby said the pre-school has been running for more than 30 years and currently has 36 children aged two to five on roll with five experienced staff under her.

She said it was recognition of the team’s hard work and dedication. “We are always looking to improve and make additions to enhance the setting.

“The inspectors would like us to gain more information from parents when their children first join and get the parents more involved. They were very pleased with the management, and children’s interaction, development and progression.”

There have been a number of changes at the setting to improve the experiences children receive including inviting parents in more often for focused stay and play sessions, new display boards in the hall and spending more time outside learning about the village and using the Horseshoe Hollow nature reserve.