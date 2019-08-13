£200k pot for autism projects

A new pot of funding for community projects supporting adults and young people with autism and their families launches this autumn.

A one-off amount of £200,000 from Lincolnshire County Council and South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group will see community groups and organisations able to bid for funding to develop new projects.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust will manage the fund alongside its successful Managed Care Network for adults with experience of mental health problems.

The monies will be available to support groups wanting to set up accessible community activities for adults and children on the autistic spectrum and their families.

Funding applications launch in September. The schemes will be funded for up to one year.

More information at www.lpft.nhs.uk