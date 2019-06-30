Autism Pride walk is a big hit with families

Members of Rainbow Stars support group for Sleaford area families of autistic children held a walk for Austistic Pride Day last week.

The event last Tuesday is believed to have been the only one in Lincolnshire recognising the Pride Day, designed to a celebration of the importance of people with autism and bringing about positive changes in society.

Jane Peck of Rainbow Foyers on the Walk for Autism Pride with Mrs Galaxy Ireland. EMN-190624-143023001

Joining them in organising the event was David Snape, who runs a weekly radio show on local radio station Bourne and Beyond, based in Bourne and surrounding areas full of discussions, interviews and music.

Meeting outside Sleaford Leisure Centre, they were also joined by Jasmine Foley, who is Mrs Galaxy Ireland.

As with other pride events, people dressed in rainbow colours including wigs, leggings and tutus to mark the occasion.

The walk up and down the banks of the River Slea saw a good turn out of supporters, young and old, before meeting up again in the Barge and Bottle conservatory afterwards for a drink, food and socialising.

Heading down the river bank to The Nettles - the Walk for Autism Pride in Sleaford. EMN-190624-142848001

They also all sang songs and did sign language along to the lyrics of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman which the children had learned in advance.

Jane Peck of Rainbow Stars said: “It was amazing, everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The performers did amazing, the cake was lovely and we had support from Spalding, Bourne and Grantham. It all came together.”