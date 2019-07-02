Big uptake in patients taking part in research at Lincolnshire’smental health trust

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) saw more than a thousand people take part in research at its sites across the county during 2018/19.

The significant increase in research participation - up 121.3 per cent from 478 participants the previous year - has led to the organisation being commended for achieving the third largest percentage increase in research participation of any mental health trust in England.

Figures released today (Tuesday) by the Clinical Research Network (CRN East Midland), part of the National Institute for Health Research, reveal that participants were given the opportunity to take part in 34 different clinical trials, up from 26 in 2017/18.

In addition to helping improve treatment and develop new medicines, evidence suggests that research active organisations are able to deliver better outcomes for patients, says the Trust.

Activity at the Trust contributed to an increase in patient participation across the country, with over 870,000 people taking part in research. The NHS Long-Term Plan aims to see one million people taking part in clinical research by 2023/24.

Commenting on the figures, Medical Director, Dr Ananta Dave at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “We’re delighted to see such a significant increase in the number of patients choosing to be involved in research with us. We work with patients and members of the public on a wide range of studies, but the common thread is their commitment to taking part in research to help us improve healthcare locally and beyond.

“To be recognised for having the third largest percentage increase in research participation of all mental health trusts across England is testament to not only the commitment of patients, but also to the ethos of staff across the Trust who have developed a culture in which research can flourish.

“It’s really important that as many people as possible are given the chance to take part in research. The vast majority of people who participate in a clinical trial have a positive experience and benefit from knowing that they are making an enormous contribution to the future of our NHS. We look forward to enabling even more patients across Lincolnshire to be part of research this year.”

If people would like to know more about research and how they can get involved contact the research team on research@lpft.nhs.uk or call 01529 416257. A list of current studies is also available at www.lpft.nhs.uk/research.