Campaign revived to knit prem baby items

A mum from Ruskington is relaunching her campaign to make hats for premature newborn babies to give to maternity units.

Linzi Kinsella-Barnett ran the hugely popular Bonnets and Beanies campaign via Facebook last year, getting people to knit bonnets and hats for babies in their hundreds across the country.

After taking a break to concentrate on her family, she has decided to re-open the project on a smaller scale under the name Love Makes the Wool Go Round and already has 1,500 willing supporters.

She said: “We plan to run campaigns throughout the year, all with more specific items required and a start date and an end date so we can keep helping people whilst giving me and my family a break now I’m back at work following maternity leave.”

Patterns and details will be available and this time there will be a social aspect for group members to meet up.

Linzi admits: “I’ve desperately missed doing the charity work as has my daughter Paige and it was a big decision to get it back up and running again.

“The selection of items we are taking will be different for each campaign date and more specific in the lists of what we are taking. We officially opened last week and there are already over 100 hats on their way to me so we should hit our target of 1,000 by Christmas very quickly. This can consist of baby hats, both prem and full term sizes for the hospitals or adult hats, scarves and blankets which will be donated to the homeless.”

Baby blankets and cardigans are also being knitted and crocheted. Lap blankets and ‘Twiddle Mitts’ will be donated to local residential homes and services for the elderly.

Linzi added: “We have also opened a sister group called Random Acts of Kindness - Lincolnshire, which has been created to help spread a little joy and cheer on the run up to Christmas, from small acts such as holding a door open, leaving little tokens for people to find and my Slimming World group is doing a food bank collection for the local community larder.”

Items can be dropped off or Linzi or can collect. Smaller groups in a particular area can pool items for Linzi to collect.