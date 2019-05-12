Care home ball proves popular

A Sleaford elderly care home held a hugely popular fundraising ball at Woodland Waters in Ancaster recently, with ticket sales and raffle raising £2,300 with more yet to be collected.

The home’s manager, Jilly Hunt, explained: “The ball was held for both Ashdene and Oakdene residents’ fund.

Ashdene Care Home annual charity ball. EMN-190205-130512001

“We had originally booked for 80 people to attend but managed to sell 145 tickets in total. We are overwhelmed at the support we got from both local businesses who sponsored tables and also provided raffle prizes.”

Businesses that sponsored tables at the event were: Sleaford Medical Group, Winkworth estate agents, Colin Ward funeral services, Sills and Betteridge and Soft Options furnishings.

Mrs Hunt said: “We received countless raffle prizes and vouchers, which we made into bundles and sold tickets for £5 as all the prizes were worth substantial amounts.

“We feel really well supported by everyone, already people that attended want it to become an annual event so watch this space.”

Ashdene Care Home annual charity ball. EMN-190205-130529001

She particularly thanks Laura Cook for her support in organising the event. The two bands that played on the night - Comic Book Heroes and Nightshift - played for free to help the cause.