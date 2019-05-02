Care provider pledges major improvements

A home care provider based in Sleaford has outlined how it is putting its house in order since been branded ‘Inadequate’ overall for its services by Care Quality Commission inspectors.

CRG Homecare, based in Station Road, Sleaford, was visited at the end of September last year. It has been placed into special measures and to be reviewed over the following six months to ensure it makes significant improvements or face further action.

A spokesperson from CRG Homecare said: “Following the Care Quality Commission’s inspection in September, our team has been working with the council to improve conditions and the level of service offered in Sleaford.

“An action plan was put in place in light of the findings of the inspection, to immediately address the concerns raised. And, following the appointment of a new branch manager, we have been able to make significant improvements.

“Our aim is to deliver the highest standards of service and staff.

“We are working to ensure Sleaford meets these exacting standards.”

According to the recently published inspection report, the team found no permanent manager in charge on its visit. CRG was caring for 97 people in the community and 11 in an extra care housing scheme.

The service was deemed unsafe, as it was understaffed to meet people’s needs, and consequently care visits were late and calls sometimes shortened, sometimes impacting on administering medicines. Under pressure staff, although well trained, had not received regular monitoring. There was a lack of consistent care workers to develop a trusting relationship, and care plans had not been updated on a regular basis.

Concerns around abuse had not been investigated properly and people were unhappy about this response.