Charity ball in aid of muscular dystrophy

A charity ball is to be held at Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham to support a charity which helps a Sleaford area boy with a muscular disorder.

Called ‘The Greatest Enchanted Ball’ - the event will feature live entertainment, a three-course meal and champagne on arrival for all the guests.

It is being held on Saturday, August 3, from 7pm, in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Luke William is organising the charity masquerade ball with his best friend Vicky Varney to raise money for the charity - which has helped his nephews, who have the condition.

“In 2017 my nephews were diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy,” said Luke.

“There is currently no cure and only limited treatments available to manage symptoms.

“The outlook is challenging and can often be life threatening.

“The ball aims to raise money for vital research Muscular Dystrophy UK are conducting.”

Tickets cost £45 each.

To book a ticket, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/thegreatestball