Charity chops for young girls

Two Sleaford area seven-year-olds are busy losing their hair to help other youngsters fighting cancer.

Eden May McPherson from Horbling and Lacie-Jade Kennedy of Sleaford have both individually had the idea of helping the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment, by having their long locks lopped off to donate to the cause to make more wigs.

Eden May McPherson after her hair cut. EMN-190807-161413001

Sue Heppleston said her granddaughter Eden, who goes to Billingborough Primary school, has raised £725 for Cancer Research UK. She was given a letter and certificate after learning about children with cancer and how they lose their hair.

Sue said: “She asked her mummy if she could give her hair so they could have some. Her mum explained that they could make wigs. Eden decided straight away that she wanted to do it. She opened a JustGiving page and raised the money.”

Lacie-Jade also decided to raise money and donate her longhair to children that have lost theirs due to illness.

Dad Liam Fisk has set up a JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lacie-jadek

He said: “Her hair goes all the way down her back and when her mum explained what the Little Princess Trust does she wanted to have her hair chopped off to make at least two poorly children smile.”

She aims to raise £550 by having her haircut at Crown and Glory studio on July 20.