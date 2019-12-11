Children enjoy fun day with hints on looking after teeth

Sleaford’s newest dental practice held a Sunday fun day to encourage children to look after their teeth and health

Treeline dental practice on Southgate aimed to promote health and wellbeing in the community offering lots of activities on the day, offering youngsters the chance to dress up as a dentist, handle the equipment and learn what it all does, as well as separating good and bad food into different boxes and designing their own ‘Mr Bacteria’.

Sunday Funday at Treeline Dentists. Dental nurse Eleanor Marriott with Manni Palahey 5. EMN-191125-111131001

Sarah Coulson from the practice, run by husband and wife Jimmey Palahey and Navjit Jandu, said: “We did a ‘drop your dummy off for Father Christmas’ too, where parents can get children to give up their dummies during December and help their teeth to develop better.”