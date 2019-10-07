Community support hub for young people with autism to be opened by mayor

A support group for families of children with autism and other special needs will be moving into a community support hub for young people and their carers to drop in after finding enough funding for the first few months’ rent.

Rainbow Stars, will move into the old police station on Kesteven Street on November 2, to be opened by the Mayor of Sleaford Adrian Snookes.

The hub offers a safe place for home educated children with special educational needs, older teens and young adults to enjoy stimulating activities and therapy and learn life skills.