CQC says care home ‘requires improvement’

A luxury care home which has just celebrated its first year of opening in Sleaford has disputed a Care Quality Commission rating which found it ‘requiring improvement’ in all aspects inspected.

Glenholme Holdingham Grange, run by Glenholme Senior Living, opened in July 2018 and received its first inspection on May 15, with the report being published this month.

The home at the time was caring for 30 residents, both elderly and those living with dementia. It can accommodate up to 64 people.

Glenholme Holdingham Grange’s managing director, Ken Phippin said they have since sent a 30-page statement disputing aspects of the inspection report but this has been rejected. He said: “The CQC did not speak to one resident or relative. They would have got a true reflection of what it is like.”

In a statement the company said: “The company and the residents and relatives are very disappointed by the rating provided by the CQC.

“At Glenholme Holdingham Grange, we are proud to deliver a high quality, person-centred service in a homely and pleasant environment.

“We welcome CQC’s suggestions for improvements, and we will continue to work with CQC to deliver the high-quality services our residents are accustomed to receiving. Our residents and their families consistently rate Holdingham Grange 10 out of 10 on Carehome.co.uk and we are always very touched by people’s compliments and kind words. The staff in particular, truly care about the people who live here and the level of care and support they offer has been described as ‘second to none’.”

The company stated that the CQC’s recommendations are being implemented and they looked forward to these actions being reflected in a further inspection at the first opportunity.

The CQC report explains the home is divided into four units. Currently three of them are open, providing residential support, nursing support and support to people living with dementia.

Processes were said to be not in place to ensure medicines were administered and managed safely, with medicine being seen to be left with a resident without confirming they had taken it later.

The inspectors observed occasions when people were not treated with respect and dignity by certain staff.

They were told there was usually sufficient trained and experienced staff, however on the day inspectors observed occasions when there were insufficient staff available.

The inspectors identified two breaches of legislation relating to safe care and treatment, and dignity.

The environment in the dementia unit was not thought to be adapted sufficiently to support people living with dementia.

People were said not to be consistently supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, and care plans did not consistently reflect people’s personal preferences for care.

More positively, the report said people enjoyed the meals and dietary needs had been catered for. Staff also received training to support their role and regular supervision. People had good health care support from professionals working in partnership with staff, and people felt well cared for.

The report requests an action plan to make the improvements needed. The CQC says it will continue to monitor the home until the next scheduled inspection.”