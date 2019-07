Sleaford Kesteven Inner Wheel president Denise Field has presented £860 to the Lincolnshire British Heart Foundation represented by local fundraising manager, Gary Burr.

The sum was raised by Denise, supported by members of Inner Wheel, at a curry night held in Ruskington.

“It is a charity very close to my heart,” said Denise.

“It was a happy moment when I was able to present the cheque and it made all of our efforts worthwhile.”