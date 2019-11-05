Dentist to leave after 30 years

A Sleaford dentist is retiring as a partner at one of the town’s longest established practices.

Richard Reynolds, 65, whose dental career spans 40 years, came to Rose Cottage dental practice in Westgate in 1989 and became a partner the following year.

He owned the practice outright by 1995 when another partner left and developed it into the biggest practice in the town until selling it on in 2013.

Mr Reynolds said: “I have seen out the rest of my time working for the new owners, Mr and Mrs Gayton.

“It is a milestone for me when I step down on October 31. When you spend 30 years in one place you form relationships with the patients and staff and that has been the joy of it for me – just being that person that people turn to.”

He thanked everyone for their cards and well wishes and a farewell event is planned for next month.

Mr Reynolds understood that patients often feel nervous about going to the dentist, explaining: “You have to deal with it in a sympathetic and understanding way. It is part of our caring ethic, otherwise those people will not be a patient at the practice for very long. It is building that trust and sense of being cared for that people value the most.”

He now hopes to pursue his hobbies of playing golf, the guitar and photography.

“I will miss the interaction with people on a daily basis – it can be amazing and rewarding,” he said.