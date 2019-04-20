Donations needed for ‘wedding boxes’

Staff across Lincolnshire hospitals have launched an appeal to create a trio of bespoke ‘wedding boxes’ for patients who want to tie the knot whilst in hospital.

The Swan Boxes will be available to end-of-life care patients on the oncology wards at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, and will contain all the necessary items to support a wedding at short notice.

The teams are now looking for donations of confetti, battery-operated fairy lights, balloons, wedding cards, disposable cameras and photo frames amongst other items, to help decorate ward areas in wedding fashion.

The boxes form part of ULHT’s swan scheme, which helps to ensure consistent end-of-life care is provided to all hospital patients, including specialist training for staff, new volunteering roles to support end of life care and other resources such as memory bags to help families going through difficult times.

To donate to the Swan Boxes, contact Jan at Pilgrim hospital on 01205 446454, or Claire Fowler at Lincoln Hospital on 01522 572350.