Event raised £1.6k for Lullaby Trust

A family fun day held in Ruskington in aid of a charity supporting those affected by Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) - has raised £1,632.72.

The event was organised by bereaved mother Nicole Rolls, and her friend Laura Howard. Nicole tragically lost her 13 month-old son Archie to SUDC in 2016.

Held in May, the fun day for the Lullaby Trust featured various stalls, games and activities for families.

Nicole Rolls has completed several challenges and organised fundraising events in aid of the charity- which raises awareness of SUDC and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). This has included climbing Mount Snowdon in 2017, where she raised £600.

Added to the amount raised at Ruskington, she has now donated £3,000 to the charity. Nicole thanked all who helped on the day.

She added: “Archie gave me, and so many others, lots of happy memories throughout this short life and he will always be remembered.

“No family should have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child.”