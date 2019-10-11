First aid charity holding free CPR training sessions in Sleaford

People in Lincolnshire are being offered the chance to learn how to help someone who has gone into cardiac arrest, as health charity St John Ambulance brings lifesaving skills to the public as part of the 2019 Restart A Heart campaign.

St John Ambulance’s first aid demonstrations will contribute to an ambition of teaching as many people as possible these skills in October. While Restart A Heart Day is on October 16, St John Ambulance’s highly trained adult first aiders and younger volunteers will be arranging demonstrations throughout the month to give people more opportunities to attend.

Local volunteers will be providing demonstrations in Sleaford on October 17 from 6-8pm at their base at Unit 12, The Point, NG34 8GG., as well as at other locations around the county.

These sessions, which last an hour, are free to attend and will include practical information on how to deliver Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.