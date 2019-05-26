Fun day raises £1.5k in Archie’s memory

A fun day held in Ruskington village hall to fundraise in memory of a little boy has raised £1,500. The Lullaby family fun day was held to raise awareness of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). Baby Archie died from the condition in 2016, aged just 13 months. The event was organised by Archie’s mum Nicole Rolls, and friend Laura Howard - and included various stalls and fun games for children.

Nicole said: “It was a huge success and we couldn’t have wished for a better day. We would like to thank everyone who came to our event, we really appreciate all the support that we have had, from not only the local businesses, stallholders and vendors but also the public. It has been so overwhelming to know that people are willing to support a charity which is so close to my heart. The mayor and mayoress of Sleaford also kindly came to our event to show their support. We have raised a grand total of just over £1,500 for the Lullaby Trust in memory of my son Archie which is an amazing result and will massively help the charity. We hope everyone who came had a brilliant time and again we are so thankful for all the support.”

Pictured with Nicole Rolls, second from right, is Laura Howard and her husband Ash, Sleaford Mayor Coun Adrian Snookes and mayoress Alison - and ‘Marshall’ from the Paw Patrol, who was Archie’s favourite character. More photos online.