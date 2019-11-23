Funding for mental health projects

A total of 31 community groups have been awarded a share of £300,000 to support people with mental health problems and dementia to stay well in their communities.

The projects will become part of Lincolnshire’s innovative Managed Care Network funded by Lincolnshire County Council and managed by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The grants will continue to support Sage Gardener, a Community Interest Company based in the North Kesteven countryside which has been offering gardening and crafts sessions for people living with mental health problems or suffering from dementia. Group Director, Jane Newman, said: “Our new project ‘Escape to the Woods’ will support everyone to try out unusual activities and new ideas to help them develop their own coping strategies. Fitness, gardening, forest bathing, and relaxation – there will be an option for everyone to join in, get fitter, meet new friends or simply relax.”