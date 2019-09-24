Fundraising is going well for community hub

A support group for families of children with autism and other special needs based in Sleaford has held a fundraising fun day to help start up a community hub in the town.

Rainbow Stars has already run a pilot community hub scheme in a commercial unit on Sleaford’s Enterprise Park loaned by Street Star Studio Live, offering a safe place for home educated children with special educational needs, older teens and young adults who no longer have a school or college placement.

Pian inflicted during the chest wax. EMN-190913-172718001

Activities such as Lego therapy, art/music therapy, pet therapy, learning sign language and it will be a “safe place” where everyone can interact and be together without judgement.

They have now been offered an ideal unit in the town centre which would be more accessible for families and individuals but needed to raise £5,000 to secure the first six months rent, while they apply for charitable status to qualify for further funding.

Open each week day they will work with young adults wanting to learn life skills, like cooking, growing vegetables and gardening. They offer support with CVs, mock interviews and any other support for work prospects.

They also provide support for carers and direct to external agencies as necessary as well as offering coffee mornings and regular meet-ups.

The brave men and their waxer at the Rainbow Stars fundraiser. EMN-190913-172631001

They have set up a fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rainbow-stars-hub so far achieving the first three months rent and organised a fundraising event on September 7 at the Barge and Bottle pub.

Seven adults had their chests waxed or hair shaved, and young Ellis Owen also had his head shaved for charity.

There were games and stalls and they raised £851.

on the day.

Peppa Pig went down well with little ones at the Rainbow Stars fundraising event. EMN-190913-172647001