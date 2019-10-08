Groups can apply for money from Tampon fund

Local groups in Sleaford and the wider Lincolnshire area which support women and girls with issues such as period poverty, sexual abuse and mental health, can now apply for a share of £3.5million for their vital work.

A further round of the Tampon Tax Community Fund is open to charities and community groups working with women of all ages and backgrounds to build their skills, confidence and self-esteem. The closing date for receipt of applications is November 1, with successful applicants notified in early 2020.

Groups can apply to Lincolnshire Community Foundation for grants of up to £10,000 and the funding can only be used for projects or services that directly benefit women and girls.

Priority will be given to grassroots organisations, organisations working with women or girls facing multiple challenges, user-led support groups and sustainable projects providing long-term solutions.

l For further details, or to discuss a potential bid, call Sue Fortune on 01529 305825 or email sue.lincoln shire@btconnect.com.