Gym celebrates £500k upgrade

Better Gym Sleaford hosted a series of free taster sessions during its open weekend to mark its relaunch, following a £500,000 of improvements.

The centre, on East Road, is operated by North Kesteven District Council’s sport and leisure services contractor, charitable enterprise GLL – under the Better brand.

Refurbished spinning studio at Better Gym Sleaford. EMN-190907-093719001

The centre was relaunched on Friday by Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive board member for leisure, with Paralympic athlete Kieran Tscherniawsky, from Heckington, who gets financial backing and gym use for training.

The open weekend allowed visitors to inspect and try the improved facilities, which include the extension of the gym, with brand new equipment, as well as improvements to studio spaces – including the spin studio, which has been fully equipped with new bikes.

Changing facilities and the reception area have also been upgraded with TV screens allowing parents to observe swim classes in comfort. The outdoor 3G football pitch has been relaid and new LED lighting and new boiler are boosting energy efficiency.

Chris Ord, partnership manager at GLL, said: “We have been committed to applying our social enterprise ethos, reinvesting financial surpluses to deliver outstanding leisure facilities, to get more people more active, more often.”

Paralympian Kieran Tscherniawsky is supported by GLL, having free use of the gym and training facilities. EMN-190907-093643001

Coun Cawrey said: “We’re really pleased to see GLL committing to investment in the provision of further first-class gym and sports facilities.”

Refurbished squash courts at Better Gym Sleaford. EMN-190907-093607001

Lights and music in the spinning studio. EMN-190907-093533001