Helping you breathe easier with asthma

In the latest of our monthly talks about local medical health and wellbeing, senior partner with Sleaford Medical Group, Dr Vindi Bhandal, speaks about asthma...

With the summer approaching, I would like to talk about helping patients managing with asthma.

Every day in the UK, 185 people have severe asthma attacks that require admission to hospital and an average of four people die as a result of an asthma attack, sadly many of these could be prevented.

Doctors follow guidelines that help healthcare professionals choose the most appropriate treatment to ensure that a patient’s asthma is well controlled and to minimise their risk of having a life threatening asthma attack.

It is important that as a patient you know how to use your inhalers effectively and your healthcare professional should demonstrate inhaler technique when you are first prescribed a new inhaler and then check that you are able to use it correctly and effectively.

People who have asthma should have an annual review of their asthma control and their inhaler technique should be rechecked.

Health professionals should also give patients an action plan, which has been shown to improve health outcomes for people with asthma, the action plan tells each patient what they need to do when the control of their asthma is causing them concern.

I cannot stress how important it is for people with asthma to attend for their reviews at their doctors, also how important it is that you are using your inhalers effectively and know what to do, if you feel your asthma is getting worse despite using your inhalers as directed.

If your asthma compromises your breathing it is important that you are seen by a health professional immediately to avoid a severe attack.