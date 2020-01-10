Hospital bosses to bid for further funding for healthcare shakeup plans

Health bosses in charge of a review into hospital services across Lincolnshire are gearing up to bid for further funding for future plans.

Officials at the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership intend to lodge an application to the government for further funding this year.

It was revealed last year that proposals for hospitals in the region would cost around £450 million over the next decade, with “suggested changes” in the acute services review costing £52 million alone.

A spokesperson for the STP said the organisation cannot consult publicly on the health proposals until money to fund the plans is secured.

They said: “The situation remains that we are unable to consult publicly until we have secured the capital funding to deliver any option that may go into that consultation.

“What we do now know is that there will be another opportunity to bid for capital funding from national funds in the spring.

“This you will hear referred to as ‘wave five’ and we will certainly be bidding on behalf of Lincolnshire.”

Health bosses failed in a bid to fund shakeup plans back in 2018.

Sarah Furley, programme director for the STP, revealed in June last year that the proposals are expected to cost around £450 million over the next decade.

Mrs Furley said the money will be needed to tackle a backlog of maintenance, new buildings and renovation at existing hospital buildings across the county.

The STP closed its Healthy Conversations engagement on the future of services in the county last October.

Among the suggested options unveiled last year was to turn Grantham A&E into an urgent treatment centre and consolidating breast services at Lincoln County Hospital.

Officials said a report on the findings from the engagement events is being prepared.