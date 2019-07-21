Invitation to become and NHS governor

The NHS trust which provides mental health and learning disability services to the people of Lincolnshire is looking for members of the public to sit on its Council of Governors.

Public governor elections for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) are taking place this summer, with nominations open until Tuesday July 30.

LPFT governors gain invaluable skills that can help with future employment, says the Trust. By becoming a governor they can build their CV and enhance their listening, decision making and influencing skills.

Governors take part in a number of activities throughout the year promoting mental health and learning disability services and encouraging people to talk openly about emotional wellbeing. They also play a vital role in ensuring that people’s views are heard and that the trust’s services continually improve.

Following the election, governors will carry out a number of important statutory duties, representing the public and holding the Board of Directors to account.

Samantha Swindell, Governor and Membership Officer said: “Many of our current governors take great pleasure from knowing that they’re influencing services for their community. Being a governor helped them to grow their self-esteem, learn how to challenge constructively and be a team player.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who would like to support the Trust to volunteer and put their name down for elections. We are looking for nominations for the following seats: service user, carer, young people carer, City of Lincoln, West Lindsey and surrounding areas.”

Trust chairman, Paul Devlin said he hoped people passionate about improving mental health and learning disability services would put themselves forward for nomination this time around.

“Our governors play an important role in holding our Board to account, ensuring we do the very best for our patients and maintaining a strong link to our local communities.

“Being elected as a governor is a privilege that can bring real personal reward, and we’d like people to come forward who want to drive forward service improvements to ensure the Trust continues to deliver the highest standard of care.

“We’re looking for people with fresh ideas who can bring their passion and expertise to the Trust for the benefit of everyone who uses our services.”

Nominations will remain open until 5pm Tuesday, July 30, with voting taking place throughout August.

To find out more about the Governor role contact Samantha Swindell, LPFT Governor and Membership Officer on 01522 309176, membership@lpft.nhs.uk or go to www.ersvotes.com/lpftelections2019.