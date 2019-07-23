Join in activities with North Kesteven District council on their stand at the Heckington Show

There’s so much to see and do at the Heckington Show – and that is just on the North Kesteven District Council stand.

Across both days of the 152nd show, NKDC officials say they will be stationed at ringside ready to greet residents, traders and visitors from further afield to showcase some of the excellent services, initiatives and investments it champions every day.

NKDC sponsors the cycle racing at the Heckington Show. EMN-190723-170241001

There will be chances to get active and creative, to relax, to sow a seed, score a recycling victory, whizz up a drink and better understand what’s what when it comes to waste.

* Whizz up your own refreshing smoothie blended by bike-power

* Paint by pedal-power with a revolutionary art bike

* Build a street from cardboard to feature as part of the National Centre for Craft and Design’s new exhibition

Pedal powered smoothie maker on the NKDC stand. EMN-190723-170216001

* Colour in a council house

* Sow a seed to grow on at home or at Mrs Smith’s Cottage

* Grind grain by hand, the old-fashioned way

* Grab a popcorn and take the weight off your feet in the mini-cinema

* Try your hand at recycling right with fun-fair games

* Help shape the future of waste services for Lincolnshire

* Nominate a community champion for the annual awards

* De-mystify any digital doubts, with help to connect with computers better

* Discover more about the difference the District Council makes to tens of thousands of people’s lives daily

* Find out more about what’s on and what’s local for great days out.

* And of course all of these activities are free.

Elsewhere on the show site, the council’s leisure provider Better will be showcasing some of its services with cycling challenges and the climbing wall to scale for an epic view of everything that’s going on.

Taking its commitment to encouraging more people to be more active more often, the council sponsors the children’s cycle races and the champion of champions in the adult races. And in celebration of the show’s 150th anniversary of cycling – regarded as the world’s oldest continuous cycle contest – it will be hosting a collection of vintage bikes courtesy of the Lincolnshire Road Transport Museum in North Hykeham.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “We’re very proud of the success of the Heckington Show which, in its 152nd year continues to flourish as the country’s biggest village show and to draw tens of thousands of people into North Kesteven every year.

“It is a great occasion, a great credit to all of the volunteers who make it happen year in, year out. Like us they are committed to the service of their community.

“I invite anyone to our stand between Avenues C and D to come and meet us, chat to us and discover more about the district and the services we offer. I’d also like to emphasise that there’s a lot for residents outside of North Kesteven to learn too as we host the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership which is looking to change the way we all recycle and handle our waste within Lincolnshire.”