Join in the ‘healthy’ conversation in Sleaford public meeting on future of local health services

Lincolnshire’s NHS is inviting everyone from across the county to take part in its Healthy Conversation 2019.

This year, they want to hear more from their patients, staff and public to help them ‘continue to transform to improve quality, attract staff and be fit for the future’.

A spokesman added: “Your thoughts, views and feedback are vitally important to us.”

Following events in other areas of the county, the listening exercise continues with a drop-in engagement event at the New Life Conference Centre, in Sleaford, from 2-7pm on Monday, May 20.

To date, people across the county have shared their views about many aspects of future health care in the county. Key feedback themes include: access to urgent and emergency care; transport links across the county; and care for stroke patients in Lincolnshire.

l For more on public feedback to date, visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk/healthy-conversation/engagement-date/you-said-we-did.