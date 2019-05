A fun family treasure hunt at Sleaford Rugby Club was enjoyed by children and adults alike.

The event, which took place over the Easter weekend, was organised by Sleaford Medical Group’s patient participation group, to bring the local community together, and to raise money towards the purchase of some new medical equipment.

Easter ehh hunt at Sleaford Rugby Club, organised by Sleaford Medical Group, Patient Participation Group. Laura Tidey with Shona Tidey 9 of Sleaford. EMN-190422-095222001

Pictured is Lysander, three, Haze, eight, and Celeste, six.