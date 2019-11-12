LIVES calendar showcases best from the county

A calendar showcasing the striking beauty of Lincolnshire’s villages has been released to raise money for a life-saving service.

The LIVES charity calendar 2020 is now on sale and features the winning entries to a photographic competition.

Three of the images feature stunning landscapes and other images, including a photo of Scopwick village, taken by David Dales.

Called ‘The Lincolnshire Village Life Calendar’ it has been put together by LIVES and local solicitors Ringrose Law over the last few months.

The calendar was officially launched at a presentation at the International Bomber Command Centre last week.

2020 is an important year for the Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service (LIVES) with the charity marking its 50th anniversary of helping to save lives across the county.

In 2018 alone, LIVES attended 15,000 medical emergencies in Lincolnshire. They estimate one in five people in the county have been helped by one of their responders in the last 15 years.

Nikki Cooke, CEO of LIVES said: “We’re so grateful to receive support from Ringrose Law for another fantastic LIVES calendar.

“Each year we need to raise over £1 million in order to fund 700 Community First Responder across Lincolnshire. We hope this calendar can help raise much needed funds as we enter our 50th year.”

Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law added: “The calendar looks absolutely fantastic, and the quality of the images is superb. We thank everyone involved in the project and now want to try and sell as many copies of the calendar as we can to raise money for LIVES.”

The calendar is now on sale, priced £5, from various outlets across Lincolnshire, and at all Ringrose Law offices. The team will also be out and about at Christmas markets over the next few weeks selling the calendar. Alternatively, you can buy it online priced at £10 which includes delivery, by visiting www.lives.org.uk/2020-calendar.