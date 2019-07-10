LIVES life savers praised after truckers fun day in aid of them turns into real life emergency

A fundraising truckers event in aid of a life saving charity turned into a genuine emergency when one of the participants collapsed.

LIVES first responders, an ambulance crew and the air ambulance rushed to the aid of Trevor Hudson when he was taken ill during the tug of war event at Drivers 4 Defibs family fun day at the Coach and Horses in Billinghay on Saturday.

Ambulance crews arrived at the fun day in Billinghay to assist first reponders and first aiders. EMN-190907-114830001

The event was in aid of LIVES, the emergency life-saving charity for the county, and was put on by a group of local truckers and their families.

The drama unfolded as Trevor Hudson was taking part in the tug of war. Everything had been fine until the teams changed ends. Onlooker Liz Waters said: “He just keeled over and the rope went slack. People didn’t realise what had happened at first.”

LIVES first aiders and three other women who were off-duty health professionals, were quickly on the scene and soon backed up by the ambulance service who effectively saved his life. Liz said: “It was upsetting but just showed what the point of the fundraising event is and what LIVES do in our community.”

Trevor is now recovering in hospital after being taken by road ambulance. Neil and Sally Donner, who lead the Drivers 4 Defibs group, said: “We have had a message from Trevor Hudson’s daughter, Emma and are pleased to say that he is doing well and is having all the necessary testing that is required, our love and best wishes go out from us all at Drivers 4 Defibs to him and his family.”

The event raised over £1,000 with donations still to come in.

They said: “The importance of this voluntary service was underlined on Saturday, and has once again proven to be the main reason for what we do to be able to help them to be there for our beautiful rural county. Thank you LIVES in Lincolnshire.”

Neil continued to pay tribute to the individual first aiders who became life savers: “From time to time in our lives we meet people that are special, they are normal unassuming regular people that we pass not knowing anything about them, just another person going on with their lives until one day something happens and then those people show the reason why they are special. They become living, breathing angels. I, alongside many others, witnessed such people. Vicky Jade Wood, Amy Wells and Cara Mercer without hesitation went to the aid of Trevor and worked alongside the LIVES team. They will be modest and probably say it’s down to training but I for one say it takes a special kind of person to be that person who can save a life.”

Neil and Sally also thanked everyone else for hours of help, planning and putting on the fun day which included a whole host of entertainment including live music, tyre flipping contest, vehicle displays, stalls, games and food and drink.

Nikki Silver, chief executive of LIVES, said it was fabulous news: “I’m glad to hear that Trevor is doing well. I’m pleased that the LIVES team was there for another Lincolnshire person when they needed us. That’s why we do what we do.

“And thank you to all at Drivers 4 Defibs and the community for your ongoing support of our charity. It takes a team to save a life and you’re an important part of that team. Thank you.”