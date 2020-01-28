Making a positive change to your health

Dr Vindi Bhandal is a senior partner and GP with Sleaford Medical Group. Here she writes a monthly column focussing on topics important to local people’s health and well being.

As with the start of every new year, we are used to all the adverts for gym membership and fitness programmes to guide us back to a healthier lifestyle, following the indulgences of the festive season. For most of us, even if we are well intentioned and join up, a couple of months is the most we will do.

I would like to appeal to those people in the population who are not keen on gyms, which can feel quite daunting, especially if you have mobility restrictions or may not have done any form of exercise for many years.

The local council runs the “Fit for Life” NK 10 week course. This is run by a health trainer and focuses on helping people to make changes to their diet, smoking, alcohol and physical activity. The course is free and runs for 10 weeks, one session per week on a Wednesday, 1-3pm, at Sleaford Tennis Club.

The course consists of two parts, the first is educational and the second is gentle physical activity. Activities include tai chi, walking, seated exercises, stretch and tone along with advice on diet. Body stats are taken at the beginning and end of the 10 weeks.

If your BMI is over 30 and you would like support to help to lose weight and increase fitness, stop smoking or reduce alcohol levels you can get in touch at Sleaford Medical Centre - contact Debbie on 07733368676. It does require a commitment on your part to attend every week for the 10 week period, so here is an opportunity for all of those people who do not like gyms to have a go at making a positive change.