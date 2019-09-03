National honour for health trust member

A member of the team at Lincolnshire’s mental health and learning disabilities trust has collected an honour in a national awards scheme.

The deputy medical director at the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LPFT), Dr Jaspreet Phull, took home the prize for Innovation to Support Service Development in the latest annual Care Coordination Association National Good Practice Awards.

Dr Phull received his honour for a project which assessed the benefits of a mobile electrocardiogram (ECG) device for patients in two rehab wards.

The ECG device was well-tolerated and well-received by patients, enabling improvements in the frequency of cardiovascular monitoring.

Describing the project, Dr Phull said: “We found that a number of patients declined the standard monitoring method using a 12-lead ECG for a number of reasons and so we started using a mobile ECG device; testing this out in our rehab inpatient areas.

“The feedback and experience of this was very positive and I am very pleased to receive this recognition.”