New free STI home testing kits for Lincolnshire teens

A brand new free home testing kit for sexually transmitted infections is now available for young people in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Sexual Health Service has launched the kit for people age 15-24 across the county.

By clicking on www.freeandclear.me, the applicant simply answers a short questionnaire and the kit is discreetly delivered to their door within days. The test screens for both chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Dr Sandya Wellwood, Clinical Director of Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a confidential and easy STI testing option for young people across Lincolnshire who may not be able to access our clinics.

“Free and Clear offers young people the opportunity to complete an STI test in the privacy of their own home, ensuring dignity and discretion throughout the process.”

LiSH, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides confidential and non-judgmental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

Call 01522 309309 to book appointments at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics, from 8am-7.30pm Monday to Thursday, or 8am-4.30pm on Fridays. To book online and for further information, go to www.lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk