NHS mental health staff to tackle Three Peaks Challenge for their patients

Six NHS mental health staff are set to climb three mountains to raise money to help their patients in the Sleaford and Grantham areas.

Colleagues from the Adult Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) have started training to build up their fitness to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks on September 14.

The challenge will see the team tackle a 24-mile route in 12 hours - ascending 5,200ft up the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Kerry Vickers, a practitioner in the team said: “Mental health affects all of us and we never know when we will need to access support. As mental health professionals we are challenging ourselves to push beyond our comfort zones and physical limits to raise funds to give our community support groups and activities, for those experiencing mental health difficulties. Activities we would like to help fund include the hearing voices group and bi-polar support group, as well as a craft club. These are extremely beneficial for our service users.”

The funds will be split between the service user groups in the Sleaford and Grantham areas.

The money raised will go through the Trust’s charity, Charitable Funds. LPFT’s staff and patients regularly fundraise for the Trust’s Charitable Funds; the money is used to enhance services and facilities that would otherwise not be funded by the NHS.

Philip Jackson, chair of the Trust’s Charitable Funds said: “It is admirable that staff want to take on such physical challenges for their patients.

“Our charity is here to help the trust provide the best care possible for our patients.”

The team called, ‘Scrambled legs N achin’ includes Kerry Vickers, Olivia Connors, Trudy Robinson, Adam Grove, Tom Gamble and Elizabeth Mitchell.

Training started earlier this month, with individuals following their own programmes but coming together as a team for a monthly hill walk, in preparation for the big day.

To donate, visit the team’s GoFundMe page.