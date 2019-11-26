Nomination for mental health service

Lincolnshire’s children and young people’s mental health service is in the running for an honour at the Children and Young People Now Awards 2019.

Healthy Minds Lincolnshire is a service delivered by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council. It provides group and one-to-one interventions for young people, offers advice to parents and carers, and works with schools to develop a proactive approach to students’ emotional wellbeing.

The service has been shortlisted in the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award category. It follows a nomination in the 2018 Lincolnshire Health Awards (pictured).

Lee Scigala, business manager for the trust’s specialist services division, nominated the team for the award. She said: “[The Healthy Minds Lincolnshire team] are passionate about improving the lives of young people and their families through therapy, training and consultations delivered to professionals.”

The ceremony is due to take place at the Hurlingham Club in London, on November 28.