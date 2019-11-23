Nursing conference at village venue

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust has held its District and Community Nursing Conference and Exhibition for staff from across the county at Navenby to learn about developments in nursing.

It attracted around 100 staff who were treated to a keynote speaker from the Queen’s Nursing Institute. Dr Agnes Fanning spoke about the Outstanding Models District Nursing Project.

There were also various exhibition stands and product representatives, so delegates could network and gain information on support services to enhance their care.