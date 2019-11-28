Opportunity for nurses in new NHS recruitment campaign

Nurses and operating theatre staff are being encouraged to join Lincolnshire hospitals as part of a major new NHS recruitment campaign.

The ‘One Trust, Every Opportunity’ recruitment drive is currently underway at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), and offers a variety of bespoke nursing and operating department practitioner (ODP) roles across its medicine, surgery and family health divisions.

With recruitment one of ULHT’s biggest challenges across its four hospital sites in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth, the Trust is hoping this new campaign will attract a fresh cohort of nurses to help fill its 300-plus current vacancies.

The initiative focusses on the continued learning and development programmes available to nurses at ULHT, including opportunities to progress right through from junior to senior positions, in addition to the enticing work life balance that living and working in Lincolnshire has to offer.

Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at ULHT, Martin Rayson, said that although the Trust has its challenges, there’s never been a more exciting time to join the NHS in Lincolnshire.

“Whether it’s our world class heart centre in Lincoln, our ground-breaking clinical research facility in Boston or £45m worth of funding being invested into our hospital buildings, we have everything you need to do great work in the best surroundings,” said Martin.

“We’re proud to welcome newcomers into a supportive and compassionate community of dedicated staff who put patients at the heart of everything they do.

“We’ve also built pathways for consultants, managerial roles and those returning to NHS practice – so have everything in place to develop and further your career.”

David Cleave, Divisional Nurse for Medicine at ULHT, said the Trust really can offer some exciting roles for nurses.

“As you journey through our innovative nursing career pathways there are opportunities to progress from staff nurse right through to clinical specialist or even consultant level,” said David.

“We have unrivalled opportunities to move into advanced practice roles across many specialties including acute and emergency medicine, stroke medicine, frailty and cardiology.

“We also offer a unique option to ‘pick your own’ rotational post, where you can choose from a huge range of placements within almost any of our specialties; allowing you to shape your career in any way you like.”

Opportunities in surgery include roles for nurses and ODPs across departments including trauma and orthopaedics, intensive care and theatres, in addition to rotational post roles as well.

Meanwhile, jobs in family health are open to experienced or fledgling nurses who will be supported to work in the Trust’s new neonatal and maternity facilities, in addition to opportunities in community children’s services.

The Trust is also interested in talking to adult nurses wishing to undertake the conversion course into paediatrics.

For more information or to make an application visit www.onetrusteveryopportunity.co.uk.